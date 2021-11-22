Five dead, over 40 injured after car ploughs into Wisconsin parade

Five people have died and over 40 were injured after a car ploughed into a parade in Wisconsin, police say, News.Az reports citing BBC.

Footage posted online shows a red sports utility vehicle (SUV) driving through a Christmas parade in the city of Waukesha, west of Milwaukee, at around 16:40 local time (22:40 GMT).

Police chief Dan Thompson said it hit dozens of people including children.

One person is in custody. The incident does not appear to be an act of terrorism at this time, officials say.

The suspect appeared to have been fleeing another scene when he ran into people at the parade, a law enforcement official familiar with the early findings of the investigation told the BBC's US partner CBS News.

Local resident Angelito Tenorio told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel newspaper he had just finished marching in the parade when the incident occurred.

"We saw an SUV... just put the pedal to the metal and just zooming full speed along the parade route. And then we heard a loud bang, and just deafening cries and screams from people who are struck by the vehicle," he said.

Corey Montiho said his daughter's dance team was hit by the SUV.

"There were pom-poms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere. I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter," he told the paper.

Chief Thompson said officers had recovered a suspect vehicle and a person of interest was in custody, but gave no further details. He added the investigation was "very fluid".

Police fired at the car to try to stop it, he said.

Fire chief Steven Howard told reporters that his department had taken 11 adults and 12 children to nearby hospitals after the incident. The city's police department later said Waukesha's public schools would be closed on Monday.

