Five family members killed in fire in eastern India

Five members of a family, including two women and two children, died and four others received burn injuries when a fire broke out inside their house in India's eastern state of Bihar, according to local police.

The incident was reported from the Motipur area of the state's Muzaffarpur district. All the victims were asleep when the fire broke out in the early hours of the day, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The victims having burn injuries were admitted to a local government hospital.

"The fire broke out due to a short circuit, and soon it engulfed the whole house. There was no time for the victims to escape," said a local cop while giving details over phone.

News.Az