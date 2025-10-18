Train fire in northern India leaves one woman injured - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 32-year-old woman suffered severe burn injuries after a train traveling from Punjab to Bihar caught fire on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Sirhind railway station in Fatehgarh Sahib district, Punjab. The woman, a native of Bihar, was reportedly traveling home to celebrate Diwali and has been hospitalized in stable condition, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to police, the fire started in the brake system of one of the Garib Rath train’s coaches due to an electrical short circuit. The train was immediately stopped, and the burning coach was detached to prevent the flames from spreading. Two nearby coaches sustained partial damage.

