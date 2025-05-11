Five fishermen were rescued after drifting for 55 days in the Pacific Ocean

The fishermen had departed from Pucusana Bay, located south of Lima, Peru’s capital.

Five fishermen missing since mid-March were rescued at sea last week, surviving 55 days adrift in the Pacific Ocean by drinking rain and seawater, News.Az inforsm via FoxNews.

The three Peruvian and two Colombian fishermen were found on May 7 by an Ecuadorian tuna boat called Aldo. The navy said the fishermen had reported damage to their boat’s alternator two days after setting sail from Pucusana Bay, south of Peru’s capital Lima.

Ecuadorian navy Frigate Capt. Maria Fares told The Associated Press that the equipment failure caused communication and navigation tools to malfunction.

"They had no starter, lights and everything that a battery generates," she said. To survive, they had to "take rusted water out of the engine (and) when a fish passed by, they caught it and parboiled it to eat."

Fares added that they also drank rain and seawater to survive.

The men are in stable condition and the navy said it is coordinating with local and foreign authorities to ensure their safe return to their respective countries.

