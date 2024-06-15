Five killed in road accident in southern Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five people were killed and eight others injured in a road accident in Pakistan's southern Sindh province on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred on Indus Highway in Dadu district of the province, where a speeding truck hit a rickshaw, resulting in the loss of five lives, including children, according to local police.The victims were pilgrims who were coming back home after visiting a nearby shrine, police said, adding that at least two injured people were in critical condition.Following the accident, police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital.Road crashes frequently happen in Pakistan mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads and negligence of road safety measures.

News.Az