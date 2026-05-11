Flash-charging BYD Atto 3 nears debut with upgraded tech lineup

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The new BYD Atto 3 could launch in China on May 21, following its public debut at the Beijing Auto Show 2026, News.Az reports, citing CarNewsChina.com.

BYD has not officially confirmed the launch date.

However, according to local reports, a dealership employee said the flash-charging version of the Yuan Plus is “very likely” to be introduced on that day.

The new Atto 3 features BYD’s second-generation Blade Battery and supports flash charging technology. Earlier reports indicated that the crossover offers up to 630 km of CLTC range and up to 326 horsepower in higher-spec versions.

The 2026 Atto 3 is also expected to include the God’s Eye C assisted driving system and TBC high-speed tyre blowout stability control. The interior has been upgraded with a 15.6-inch adaptive rotating infotainment display, a panoramic sunroof, an onboard refrigerator, and a “queen passenger seat” configuration designed to enhance front passenger comfort.

Online dealer information suggests pricing for the new model may start at around 120,000 yuan (approximately 17,640 USD) for the 540 Leading trim. The 540 Beyond trim has been listed at 130,000 yuan (19,110 USD), while the 630 Beyond trim is shown at 140,000 yuan (20,580 USD).

A higher-spec 630 variant is reportedly priced at 150,000 yuan (22,050 USD). Models equipped with optional LiDAR hardware may require an additional payment of 12,000 yuan (1,764 USD).

BYD has not officially announced final retail pricing.

The latest Atto 3 features a redesigned front end with slimmer headlights and revised bumper styling. At the rear, it includes updated taillight graphics and modified lower trim elements. The version displayed at the Beijing Auto Show also showcased new wheel designs and refined body surfacing.

The updated crossover is built on BYD’s latest e-Platform architecture and integrates the company’s newer electronic systems.

According to China EV DataTracker figures, domestic sales of the Atto 3 (Yuan Plus) reached 6,540 units in March 2026, marking a 252.8% increase compared to February 2026. However, year-on-year sales fell by 67.6%. The model recorded 12,286 units in April 2025, peaked at 13,168 units in June 2025, and then dropped below 10,000 units per month in the second half of the year.

News.Az