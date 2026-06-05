Israeli strike hits Gaza displacement tents, killing 1

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An Israeli strike hit a cluster of tents sheltering displaced civilians in the southern Gaza Strip early Friday, killing one Palestinian and wounding 16 others.

The attack targeted the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis—a coastal region that the Israeli military had previously designated as a "safe zone" for civilians fleeing the conflict, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The tent strike follows a wave of intense bombardment across the enclave. Just a day earlier, simultaneous Israeli airstrikes ripped through residential apartments in Gaza City, killing 11 Palestinians, including five members of a single family. Medical staff at Al-Shifa Hospital reported receiving dismembered and severely burned casualties from those attacks.

The ongoing violence continues to chip away at a fragile peace agreement. Despite a nominal ceasefire that took effect on October 10, 2025, near-daily attacks persist.

The human toll of the conflict remains staggering:

Post-Ceasefire Casualties: The Gaza Health Ministry reports that at least 936 Palestinians have been killed and 2,903 injured since the October ceasefire was enacted.

Overall Toll: Local Palestinian figures estimate that nearly 73,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 173,000 wounded since October 2023, with women and children making up the vast majority of the casualties.

News.Az