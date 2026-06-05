Japan plans major nuclear reactor renewal program

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Japan's industry ministry on Friday proposed replacing between two and five aging nuclear reactors by the 2040s and a total of 11 to 14 reactors by the 2050s, marking the first time numerical replacement targets have been set since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry unveiled the targets during a ministry panel meeting, saying the move is intended to encourage investment and ensure the availability of skilled personnel in the nuclear sector.

The proposal comes as Japan anticipates rising electricity demand driven by the growing use of artificial intelligence and other energy-intensive technologies. However, with nuclear power plant construction costs increasing worldwide, questions remain over whether the replacement projects can be carried out as envisioned by the government.

Japan's nuclear energy policy has undergone a significant shift since the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident, which was triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. While the country initially sought to reduce its dependence on nuclear energy following the disaster, the government has since moved toward maximizing the use of nuclear power.

Under Japan's revised basic energy plan adopted in 2025, the government aims for nuclear power to account for 20 percent of the country's electricity generation in fiscal 2040 as part of efforts to meet future energy demand.

Officials acknowledge that restarting existing reactors alone will not be sufficient to achieve that objective, making the replacement of aging facilities necessary.

The figures proposed on Friday appear to be based on estimates from the electric power industry, which project that Japan could face a power shortfall of about 5.5 million kilowatts by the 2040s. That deficit is roughly equivalent to the output of five nuclear reactors.

Japan currently limits reactor operating lifespans to 60 years, while several facilities have already been in service for around 50 years.

At present, 24 reactors at 11 nuclear power stations are undergoing decommissioning. Some of the planned replacement reactors could be constructed at the Mihama nuclear power station in Fukui Prefecture and the Sendai nuclear power complex in Kagoshima Prefecture.

News.Az