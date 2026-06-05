Trump administration slams Europe over Bosnia deadlock

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The United States has issued a sharp warning that it may reconsider and potentially downsize its role in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s peace process, exposing a deep rift with its European allies over the country's political future.

The threat follows a tense, two-day meeting of the Peace Implementation Council (PIC)—the international body overseeing Bosnia's peace framework—which collapsed without an agreement on a new High Representative to monitor the historic Dayton peace deal, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The Trump administration openly blamed European indecisiveness for the gridlock. The U.S. had thrown its weight behind Italian diplomat Ambassador Antonio Zanardi Landi to succeed the outgoing envoy, Christian Schmidt. However, a European coalition blocked the move, rallying instead behind French candidate Rene Trocaz in an effort to maintain continental influence over Western Balkan stability.

"European indecisiveness, and the PIC’s abdication of its own duty toward BiH, is forcing the United States to reconsider our role in the current international presence in Bosnia and Herzegovina," the U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo stated bluntly in a social media release.

The geopolitical standoff leaves Bosnia's international oversight in limbo at a highly sensitive time:

The Power Vacuum: The High Representative holds sweeping powers to strike down laws and remove officials who violate the peace accords.

The Resignation: The current envoy, German politician Christian Schmidt, unexpectedly announced his resignation citing personal reasons, though local outlets point to intense U.S. pressure and policy disagreements.

The Stakes: With Washington threatening a pullback, the stalemate risks fracturing the fragile international coalition that has maintained peace in the volatile Balkan region for over three decades.

News.Az