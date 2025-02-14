Flash floods hit Italy’s Elba Island after heavy rainfall

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heavy rainfall on Thursday triggered flash floods on Italy’s Elba Island, causing widespread disruption.

Intense rain recorded in central and western parts of the country severely impacted life, especially in Elba, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The rain caused streets in the town of Portoferraio to be submerged, with cars floating in the floodwaters.

Firefighters on the island rescued 28 people who were trapped on roads after being stuck in mud carried by the floodwaters.

The Portoferraio Municipality also highlighted the critical situation due to the storm, urging citizens to stay indoors and avoid driving.

Meanwhile, the Civil Protection Unit issued a warning for possible heavy rain in the central and western parts of the country on Friday.

