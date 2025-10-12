Flights were temporarily grounded at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday after an equipment outage prompted a ground stop, Reuters reported, citing the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), News.Az reports.
Flights at Los Angeles International Airport halted following equipment malfunction
There was a ground stop at the Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday. (Photo: Reuters)