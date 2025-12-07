Flood death toll in Asia surpasses 1,700, with hundreds still missing

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from devastating floods and landslides across Asia has risen to more than 1,700 as of Sunday, with hundreds of people still unaccounted for, News.Az reports, citing the Anadolu.

Unprecedented flooding, landslides, storms and cyclones have battered Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India and Thailand, while Indonesia has suffered the most severe impacts.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency said floods and landslides in Sumatra island alone killed 916 people, with 274 still missing and around 4,200 injured, and rescue operations are underway.

More than 3.2 million people have been affected by devastating floods and landslides, while over 1 million displaced residents were moved to safe areas in the flood-hit provinces of North Sumatra, West Sumatra, and Aceh.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said the country plans to buy up to 200 helicopters in 2026, for both defense and natural disaster preparedness.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to mobilizing all available resources, including military transport aircraft, to ensure rapid disaster response nationwide.

In Sri Lanka, the death toll from Cyclone Ditwah has risen to 618, with 209 people still missing since the storm struck on Nov. 17, according to the Disaster Management Center.

The UN said on Friday that at least 185 people have died in southern Thailand, while 367 others remain missing. Four deaths were also reported in India and three in Malaysia amid severe weather conditions.

News.Az