Floods hit western Venezuela, hundreds of homes damaged

Heavy rains continued to lash western Venezuela, with rivers overflowing in several states and hundreds of homes damaged, according to authorities.

In the western state of Merida, Governor Arnaldo Sanchez said at least 370 homes have been affected by the rains and flooding, with 103 houses destroyed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Sanchez said on social media that at least 2 tons of supplies have been distributed to affected communities in the Andean highlands, adding security forces and Civil Protection members rushed to provide assistance.

In the northwestern state of Zulia, Governor Luis Caldera told state-run Venezolana de Television that officials are helping 16 communities affected by flooding from the overflowing Chama River.

He said residents in the affected areas are receiving food, drinking water, tents and other essential supplies.

Meanwhile, in Apure state, Mayor Jackson Barbosa said access to communities in the town of Andres Eloy Blanco has been cut off after two rivers overflowed their banks.

