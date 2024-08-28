Floods in Nigeria kill at least 49, displace thousands

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 49 people have been killed and thousands displaced in Nigeria after heavy rains caused flooding in the northeast of the country, News.az reports citing the National Emergency Management Agency.

Three states in the northeast, Jigawa, Adamawa and Taraba, have been hit hard by floods, with 41,344 people displaced, NEMA spokesperson Manzo Ezekiel said Monday.In 2022, Nigeria experienced its worst flood in more than a decade, which killed more than 600 people, displaced around 1.4 million and destroyed 440,000 hectares (1.1 million acres) of farmland.

News.Az