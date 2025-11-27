Floods in Sumatra kill 34, thousands evacuated

+ ↺ − 16 px

Torrential rains have triggered floods and landslides across Indonesia’s North Sumatra province, leaving at least 34 people dead and forcing the evacuation of up to 8,000 residents. Rescue operations are hampered as landslide debris blocks roads and cuts off communications. At least 52 people remain missing, authorities said.

A rare tropical cyclone sweeping across Sumatra caused widespread destruction, particularly in Sibolga and Central Tapanuli, where entire neighborhoods were inundated. Helicopters are being used to deliver aid and evacuate residents, while rescuers navigate flooded areas using rafts. Footage shows people wading through fast-moving waters and attempting to salvage belongings from damaged homes, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The disaster comes amid severe flooding across Southeast Asia. Neighboring provinces West Sumatra and Aceh have also been affected, with ten of Aceh’s 23 districts submerged. The meteorological agency warns more flooding may hit Sumatra, including Aceh and Riau, over the next two days.

The flooding adds to a series of recent natural disasters in the region. Earlier Thursday, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck Simeulue Island off western Sumatra, prompting residents to evacuate, though no casualties were immediately reported. In recent days, floods in Thailand, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka have also claimed dozens of lives.

News.Az