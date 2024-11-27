Floods kill 4 in Sri Lanka, 6 others missing
@Xinhua
Four people were killed, nine were injured, and six were missing due to floods in Sri Lanka, said the Disaster Management Center (DMC) on Wednesday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
The floods have affected 230,743 people and destroyed more than 600 houses, Director General of the DMC Udaya Herath told a press conference.
A total of 165 relief camps have been established, he said.
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed officials to deliver relief services to people in disaster-affected areas by prioritizing on-site data collection over solely relying on technological information, the President's Media Division said.
The floods have affected 230,743 people and destroyed more than 600 houses, Director General of the DMC Udaya Herath told a press conference.
A total of 165 relief camps have been established, he said.
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed officials to deliver relief services to people in disaster-affected areas by prioritizing on-site data collection over solely relying on technological information, the President's Media Division said.