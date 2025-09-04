Florida plans to end all state vaccine mandates, including for schools

+ ↺ − 16 px

Florida’s state vaccine mandates, including those for schoolchildren, are set to be eliminated, the state’s Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo announced Wednesday. Public health experts warn the move could trigger outbreaks among children, tourists, and immunocompromised individuals.

Ladapo, joined by Governor Ron DeSantis, framed the decision as an issue of personal choice. “Who am I as a government or anyone else to tell you what to do with your body?” Ladapo said. The state plans to roll back mandates for several vaccines, though broader changes require approval from the Republican-led legislature, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Vaccination rates for diseases like measles, polio, and diphtheria have declined among U.S. kindergartners, raising concern about potential outbreaks. Dr. Tina Tan, president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, called Florida’s decision “a major disaster,” warning that it could endanger children and vulnerable populations nationwide.

Florida’s policy shift could also affect daycare and other vaccination requirements. Experts, including Dr. Michael Osterholm of the University of Minnesota, described the move as “reckless,” noting the potential spread of preventable diseases across states due to Florida’s status as a top vacation destination.

Meanwhile, COVID vaccine makers saw slight stock declines following the announcement, with Pfizer down 0.9% and Moderna off 1.4%.

News.Az