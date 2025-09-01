FSU freshman Ethan Pritchard hospitalized after shooting in Havana, Florida

+ ↺ − 16 px

Florida State freshman Ethan Pritchard was hospitalized after being shot Sunday in Havana, Florida, according to reports from Warchant and Noles247.

The Orlando Sentinel confirmed the incident through Pritchard’s former high school coach, Karl Calhoun, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Yes, he was shot tonight. Very sad and everyone is still gathering details. He is in the hospital,” Calhoun said in a text message, asking for prayers.

Pritchard is believed to have family in the Havana area. His mother, who passed away when he was an infant, attended FSU and was originally from near Havana.

