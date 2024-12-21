Flu epidemic spreads in Japan
NHK
More than 94,000 flu cases have been recorded in Japan, News.az reports, citing foreign media.
94,259 flu patients have been registered in 5,000 hospitals and clinics across the country.
It was reported that the total number of flu cases in the country this season has reached 718,000.
According to the information, the epidemic is expected to peak in January. Therefore, the agencies have called on the population to take precautionary measures.
