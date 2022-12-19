Yandex metrika counter

FM Cavushoglu meets with ex-Afghan president Karzai in Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu hosted the former leader of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Monday, News.az reports citing Daily Sabah.

Cavushoglu on Twitter shared a photo from his meeting with Karzai, saying: "Our solidarity with Afghan people and support for the stability of Afghanistan will continue."

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan last year on Aug. 15 as the officials of the U.S.-backed Kabul administration fled the country and foreign forces withdrew.


