Football legend Lionel Messi to visit Azerbaijan

Football legend Lionel Messi, along with stars Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, will visit Baku, Azerbaijan, on December 11 for an exclusive event at the Baku Crystal Hall.

Source: Iticket.az

Fans will have the rare opportunity to see the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and World Champion in person, News.Az reports.The event will feature a screening of a film that highlights Messi’s remarkable football journey, providing a closer look at the challenges and triumphs of the iconic athlete. To add to the excitement, renowned composer and singer Willy William, along with the famous group Morandi, will perform live, creating a vibrant atmosphere.This celebration of football, music, and culture promises to be a memorable occasion, with all proceeds from ticket sales going to charitable causes. Tickets are available on iTicket.az and at various sales points.

