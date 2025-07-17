For the first time, astronomers witness birth of planetary system - VIDEO

For the first time, astronomers witness birth of planetary system - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Astronomers have witnessed the birth of a planetary system that could one day resemble the solar system.

The discovery offers scientists a proxy to study how our home planetary system formed around the sun around 4.6 billion years ago.

The team was able to pinpoint the moment specks of material that will one day forge planets began to form around the infant star HOPS-315, located around 1,300 light-years away.

The breakthrough was made possible with data from the Atacama Large Millimeter/ submillimeter Array (ALMA), an array of 66 radio telescopes located in the desert of northern Chile, and observations from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

"For the first time, we have identified the earliest moment when planet formation is initiated around a star other than our sun," team leader and Leiden University researcher Melissa McClure said.

The team's results were published on Wednesday (July 16) in the journal Nature.

Stars are born when cool and overdense patches of interstellar gas and dust collapse under their own gravity. This results in a "protostar" surrounded by an envelope of the same material from which it formed.

This material is eventually flattened out into a swirling disk with the protostar at its heart. That structure is known as a "protoplanetary disk," as it is from this and within it that new planets will form.

News.Az