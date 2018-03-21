Forbes calls Alyat port 'one of the most promising logistics and manufactoruring zones of New Silk Road'

Forbes calls Alyat port 'one of the most promising logistics and manufactoruring zones of New Silk Road'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Forbes has published the list'5 New Silk Road Projects That Will Alter You View of How The World Works' which includes Azerbaijan's Alyat port.

According to Forbes, 'this 20-square kilometer expanse of wasteland is the site of one of the most promising logistics and manufacturing zones of the entire New Silk Road.'

"The biggest point of sale of the New Port of Baku at Alyat is its geographic position, sitting at the crossroads of the central corridor of the Belt and Road, which stretches from China to Europe and includes the newly opened Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, and the emerging North-South Transport Corridor, which connects India with Russia via Iran. This is a region of the world that is rapidly developing and economically diversifying, and these transport corridors are acting as the framework that these transitions are being built upon," it says.

According to Forbes, Azerbaijan's transition towards its logistics economy is currently a national priority.

News.Az

News.Az