Ford recalls 109,000 vehicles over safety issues

Ford is recalling 108,762 Escape models (2020–2022, 2025) in the U.S. due to improperly secured liftgate hinge covers that could detach.

Dealers will inspect and reinstall or replace any missing parts free of charge, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Separately, nearly 12,000 Lincoln MKT vehicles (2016–2019) are being recalled because the driver and front passenger B-Pillar door trim may detach, increasing crash risk. Ford owners are advised to contact dealers for inspections and repairs.

