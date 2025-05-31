Ford recalls more than 29,000 vehicles in the US, NHTSA says
- 1025280
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/ford-recalls-more-than-29-000-vehicles-in-the-us-nhtsa-says Copied
Source: Investing
Ford is recalling 29,501 vehicles in the U.S. due to a detached control arm that can cause a loss of vehicle steering and control, increasing the risk of a crash, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
The automaker is recalling certain 2024-2025 F-150 Lightning BEV vehicles, NHTSA said.