Ford recalls more than 29,000 vehicles in the US, NHTSA says
Source: Investing

Ford is recalling 29,501 vehicles in the U.S. due to a detached control arm that can cause a loss of vehicle steering and control, increasing the risk of a crash, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The automaker is recalling certain 2024-2025 F-150 Lightning BEV vehicles, NHTSA said.


