Foreign companies should hurry up investing in Karabakh: Israeli expert

We see how swiftly and lovingly the reconstruction of Karabakh is carried out. This is the way its true owners treat the land.

Commenting on the reconstruction processes in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the Israeli lawyer and expert on international law and international politics Mikhail Finkel expressed the due opinion in an interview with News.az.



"Remember what was before, the desert, scorched territory, vandalism. The conclusion from this is very simple: Karabakh will be restored soon, it will turn into a blooming garden, justifying its name. Therefore, foreign companies must hurry and invest in Karabakh. It will be the most attractive investment, a profitable business," he said.

