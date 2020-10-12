Foreign diplomats arrive in Ganja to eyewitness Armenian atrocities

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 12, heads of diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan, ambassadors, military attaches, and heads of representations of international organizations in Azerbaijan have arrived in Azerbaijan’s city of Ganja.

The diplomats are accompanied by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev.

The visit aims to acquaint the diplomats with the Armenian atrocities - crime scenes of Armenia's reckless missile attacks against innocent civilians and energy infrastructure.

News.Az