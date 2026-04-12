Israeli strikes hit villages in southern Lebanon – PHOTOS
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[Abbas Fakih/AFP]
Israeli airstrikes have targeted several villages in southern Lebanon, causing damage to residential areas. Local sources report casualties and ongoing rescue operations as tensions continue to escalate along the border. The Israeli military has not yet provided detailed comments on the latest strikes, News.az reports, citing Aljazeera.