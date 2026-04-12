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Israeli strikes hit villages in southern Lebanon – PHOTOS

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Israeli strikes hit villages in southern Lebanon – PHOTOS
[Abbas Fakih/AFP]

Israeli airstrikes have targeted several villages in southern Lebanon, causing damage to residential areas. Local sources report casualties and ongoing rescue operations as tensions continue to escalate along the border. The Israeli military has not yet provided detailed comments on the latest strikes, News.az reports, citing Aljazeera.

Southern Lebanon
Smoke rising from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Kfar Tebnit village in Lebanon [AFP]
Southern Lebanon
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli strike that targeted an area in the southern Lebanese village of Nabatieh al Faouka [Abbas Fakih/AFP]
Southern Lebanon
Smoke rises in the southern Lebanese village of Nabatieh al Faouka [Abbas Fakih/AFP]

News.Az 

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