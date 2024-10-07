Foreign media reps updated on Azerbaijan’s preparations for COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

A briefing for foreign media representatives from Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa took place at the COP29 headquarters, News.Az reports.

A media tour was also arranged for foreign journalists as part of the event.The delegation was informed about the main events included in the COP calendar, the intensive preparation process conducted in several areas, the division of area for various purposes related to COP29 at the Baku Olympic Stadium, the venue of the conference, as well as the works carried out to build the relevant infrastructure.The participants were also briefed on the work done on the construction of the Blue Zone, which will be the venue where all official events to be held during COP29, as well as the Green Zone, which will bring together different parties for innovative climate approaches.It was noted that one of the main goals of the COP29 Operating Company in all phases of intensively ongoing operations is to keep the environmental impact and carbon footprint to an acceptable minimum.The event continued with discussions and a Q&A session on issues of interest to journalists.

