Forestfires started in Azerbaijan's Guba and Shabran

A fire has started in the forest area in the mountainous areas of the Guba and Shabran regions, the press secretary of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Irada Ibrahimova said, News.az reports.

She noted that measures are currently being taken to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to other areas by the local bodies of the National Fire and Rescue Service and the employees of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications: "The weather has been hot and dry in recent days, increasing the probability of fire in natural areas. Taking this into account, we ask everyone, including residents of villages close to forest areas, and tourists who are relaxing in the heart of nature, to strictly follow fire safety rules, to be careful with fire, and not to throw unextinguished cigarette butts around."

