Former Bangladesh election chief arrested in poll manipulation crackdown

Bangladesh's former Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal was arrested on Wednesday, just days after his predecessor, K M Nurul Huda, was detained on charges of election manipulation during the Sheikh Hasina administration.

“(Police’s) detective branch (DB) arrested (Awal) him at around 2 pm from the Mogbazar area (in the capital),” Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Deputy Commissioner Talebur Rahman said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Awal is the second former election commission chief to be arrested this week after the Sunday night arrest of his predecessor K M Nurul Huda on charges of manipulating elections. Huda was also assaulted by a mob before his arrest.

Awal served as the 13th Chief Election Commissioner of Bangladesh from February 2022 to September 2024. His predecessor Huda served as CEC from February 2017 to February 2022.

