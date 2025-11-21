Former congressional staffer accused of faking politically motivated attack in New Jersey

A former congressional staffer, Natalie Greene, has been charged with fabricating a violent, politically motivated attack against herself, according to federal authorities. If convicted, Greene, 26, faces up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $500,000.

Greene reportedly paid a body modification artist to inflict scars and lacerations on her body, then claimed she had been assaulted in a politically motivated crime in July at Egg Harbor Township State Park, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey said Greene faces one count of conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes and one count of making false statements to federal law enforcement.

Prosecutors allege that Greene and a co-conspirator called 911, claiming three men had threatened her with a gun. Law enforcement found Greene in a wooded area bound with zip ties, with lacerations on her head, neck, and chest, along with offensive political messages written on her stomach.

“The investigation revealed that Greene had not, in fact, been attacked,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated. “Instead, Greene had paid a body modification and scarification artist to deliberately cut the lacerations, based on a pattern she provided beforehand.”

Authorities say zip ties found in Greene’s car matched those used to bind her. Records also show her co-conspirator searched online for “zip ties near me.” Court documents further reveal that Greene’s phone contained messages with the Pennsylvania body modification artist, who confirmed receiving $500 for the scarification work.

Greene allegedly maintained a Reddit profile following “bodymods” and “scarification” pages, suggesting prior interest in such modifications.

Greene previously worked for Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a New Jersey Republican, though his office declined to confirm employment details. Her attorney, Louis Barbone, stressed her presumption of innocence:

“At the age of 26, my client served her community while being a full-time student. She is presumed innocent and reserves all defenses for court.”

Greene was released on $200,000 bond after her arraignment. Federal prosecutors continue to investigate the case.

