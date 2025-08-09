Former FBI and CIA director William H. Webster dies at 101

+ ↺ − 16 px

William H. Webster, the only person to have served as the head of both the FBI and the CIA, has died at the age of 101, the FBI confirmed on Friday.

Webster’s distinguished public service career spanned over six decades, including service as a U.S. Navy lieutenant during World War II and the Korean War, federal judge, FBI Director from 1978 to 1987 under Presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan, and CIA Director from 1987 to 1991 under Reagan and President George H.W. Bush, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

“As the only individual to have led both the FBI and the CIA, Judge Webster’s unwavering integrity and dedication to public service set a standard for leadership in federal law enforcement,” the FBI Agents Association said in a statement.

Born on March 6, 1924, in St. Louis, Webster attended Amherst College and earned his law degree from Washington University Law School. Before his leadership roles in federal agencies, he was a practicing attorney, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, and served on the U.S. District Court and U.S. Court of Appeals.

Webster’s legacy is marked by his steadfast commitment to justice and national security during pivotal moments in U.S. history.

