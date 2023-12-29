Former Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim aims to make Panathinaikos ‘champions’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Türkiye and Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim, who signed a contract with Super League Greece side Panathinaikos, said he came to Athens to make the Greek club “champions”, according to Anadolu Agency.

Speaking to reporters about his meeting with the club’s president Giannis Alafouzos, Terim said: "We had a mutual chemistry. He was very polite. He behaved in a way that made the other person very happy and honored."

"I thank him. It was a meeting that he knew what he wanted and expressed what he wanted. Therefore, I said 'OK' without thinking too much," he added.

Terim said that he is closely following the Super League Greece and that his aim is to start training at the earliest to determine the deficiencies in the team.

"I came here to make Panathinaikos the champions. I don't only sign with a pen, I also sign with my heart. I believe that Panathinaikos will be such a working environment for me," the 70-year-old said.

He added that Panathinaikos have been longing for championships and European competitions for many years, so their goals are “very clear.”

Terim also said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also called him before his arrival in Athens and wished him success.

"I am on the other side of the water. I have served in one of these two countries, which are very close to each other, two countries with so many years of historical friendship, and now I am serving in the other," he added.

On Thursday, Panathinaikos confirmed Terim as their new manager after sacking Ivan Jovanovic.

Terim led Galatasaray to eight Turkish Super Lig titles and the 2000 UEFA Cup (rebranded as Europa League in 2009) and Türkiye to semifinals in EURO 2008.

News.Az