Former Rochdale midfielder Joe Thompson dies aged 36
Former Rochdale midfielder Joe Thompson has passed away at the age of 36.
He was diagnosed with cancer for a third time in April last year, five years after he retired from playing, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.
Thompson was found to have stage four lymphona - a type of blood cancer - which had spread to his lungs after twice recovering from the disease during his playing career.
The Bath-born player began and finished his career with Rochdale, and had three spells with the club.
Rochdale said they were "devastated" and that he had passed away peacefully at home on Thursday with his family by his side.
"We first knew Joe primarily as a talented footballer, but we would soon grow to adore his loving, infectious personality," Rochdale said.
"He faced every battle head-on, both on and off the pitch. His journey and indomitable spirit have been an inspiration for everyone who has been touched by his story.
"Above all of that, Joe was a loving husband to Chantelle and an incredible father to Thailula and Athena Rae.
"Our thoughts are with Joe's family and friends at this incredibly sad time."
Thompson was first diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2013 and again in 2017.
But, after twice being given the all-clear, he notably went on to score the goal which saw Rochdale avoid relegation from League One in 2018.
He retired from playing in 2019 after making 203 appearances for Rochdale and saying he had "pushed his body to the absolute limit".
Thompson came through Manchester United's academy from the age of nine before going on to join Dale, where he spent the majority of his 13-year career.
He also played for Tranmere Rovers, Carlisle United, Southport and Bury.
He was first diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma while at Tranmere in 2013 and was given the all-clear the following year.
After being diagnosed with cancer again in March 2017 during his third spell with Dale, he was able to return to football during the 2017-18 season after being told he was in "complete remission".