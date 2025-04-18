Former Rochdale midfielder Joe Thompson dies aged 36

He was diagnosed with cancer for a third time in April last year, five years after he retired from playing, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

Thompson was found to have stage four lymphona - a type of blood cancer - which had spread to his lungs after twice recovering from the disease during his playing career.

The Bath-born player began and finished his career with Rochdale, and had three spells with the club.

Rochdale said they were "devastated" and that he had passed away peacefully at home on Thursday with his family by his side.

"We first knew Joe primarily as a talented footballer, but we would soon grow to adore his loving, infectious personality," Rochdale said.

"He faced every battle head-on, both on and off the pitch. His journey and indomitable spirit have been an inspiration for everyone who has been touched by his story.

"Above all of that, Joe was a loving husband to Chantelle and an incredible father to Thailula and Athena Rae.

"Our thoughts are with Joe's family and friends at this incredibly sad time."