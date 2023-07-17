Four documents signed at ICCIA’s Board meeting in Baku

Baku-hosted 35th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (ICCIA) has today seen the signing of 4 Memorandums of Understanding, News.az reports.

The MoUs inked are as follows:

- The Memorandum of Understanding between the Islamic Chamber Halal Services and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

- The Memorandum of Understanding between the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Mauritania and the ICCIA;

- The Memorandum of Understanding among Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) and the ICCIA;

- The Memorandum of Understanding between ICCIA, KOBIA, International Association of Islamic Business, Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency and Caspian Event Organizers LLC.

News.Az