Yandex metrika counter

Four documents signed at ICCIA’s Board meeting in Baku

  • World
  • Share
Four documents signed at ICCIA’s Board meeting in Baku

Baku-hosted 35th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (ICCIA) has today seen the signing of 4 Memorandums of Understanding, News.az reports.

The MoUs inked are as follows:

- The Memorandum of Understanding between the Islamic Chamber Halal Services and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

- The Memorandum of Understanding between the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Mauritania and the ICCIA;

- The Memorandum of Understanding among Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) and the ICCIA;

- The Memorandum of Understanding between ICCIA, KOBIA, International Association of Islamic Business, Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency and Caspian Event Organizers LLC.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      