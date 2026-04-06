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Four killed in Haifa after missile strike

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Four killed in Haifa after missile strike
Photo: Al Jazeera

Four people have been killed in the northern Israeli city of Haifa following an Iranian missile strike.

Medics confirmed that all individuals initially reported missing have now been found. The victims include a 35-year-old woman, a man and a woman in their 80s, and a man in his 40s, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The strike marks another escalation in tensions, as emergency responders continue to assess the aftermath and provide assistance at the scene.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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