Four people wounded in car ramming attack in central Israel - VIDEO

Four people were wounded, one critically, when a suspected attacker rammed into a bus stop in central Israel on Sunday, Israeli authorities said, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

A man drove into a bus stop and opened #fire on #people in central #Israel - local media.



He was quickly eliminated by passing police officers.



He was quickly eliminated by passing police officers.

Four people were injured. The shooter is an Israeli citizen of Arab origin from Jerusalem.

The suspect, who police said they believe to be a resident of east Jerusalem, was shot and “neutralized” by security forces at the scene, according to Avi Biton, the police central district commander.“The terrorist, traveling east to west, ran over a number of Israelis at a bus stop - continued a few hundred meters, did a U-turn, and carried out another ramming attack at a bus stop,” Biton said.Police said they were searching the area, near the city of Ramla, for possible accomplices.Violence has increased in Israel over the course of its military campaign in Gaza against Hamas which rampaged through southern Israel on Oct. 7.

