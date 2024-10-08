Four years pass since Armenia's third missile attack on Azerbaijan's Ganja

Four years have passed since the Armenian Armed Forces launched the third rocket attack on Ganja, the second-largest city in Azerbaijan, during the Second Karabakh War, News.Az reports.

On the night of October 8, 2020, the city was hit by missiles.Unlike the previous two terror attacks, this was the first rocket strike on Ganja during nighttime hours. Although there were no deaths or injuries, several houses and vehicles suffered significant damage.During the Second Karabakh War, the Armenian Armed Forces attacked Ganja five times (October 4, 5, 8, 11, 17) with missiles and heavy artillery. As a result, 26 people were killed, 175 were injured, and civilian infrastructure and vehicles in the city were severely damaged.A total of 93 civilians, including 12 children and 27 women, were killed, 454 civilians were injured, 12,292 residential and non-residential areas, 288 vehicles and 1,018 farms were damaged in the Second Karabakh War.

