Four years have passed since the Armenian armed forces conducted the second rocket attack on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja during the Second Karabakh War.

On the morning of October 5, 2020, Ganja, Azerbaijan's second-largest city, was targeted from Armenia's Berd district, News.Az reports.The missiles struck near Ganja International Hospital, secondary school No. 34, a furniture factory on Shah Ismail Khatai Avenue, as well as the so-called “Yevlakh bus station” and the Central Market. The attack resulted in three civilians being hospitalized with varying degrees of injury, and significant damage to civilian infrastructure.On the same day, Armenian forces also fired two rockets at the town of Beylagan, one of which hit a kindergarten yard.This blatant violation of international law by Armenia's military-political leadership continued to terrorize the peaceful population of Azerbaijan. In addition to Ganja and Beylagan, enemy troops shelled settlements in Goranboy, Goygol, Tartar, Zardab, and Barda districts. Barda suffered heavy artillery fire, with rockets exploding in central streets and near the Central District Hospital. This attack resulted in the death of Shahriyar Isa gizi Mehtiyeva from shrapnel wounds and left three others hospitalized.Criminal cases have been initiated in Azerbaijan concerning these incidents.During the Second Karabakh War, Ganja was shelled a total of five times (October 4, 5, 8, 11, 17) by Armenian forces, leading to 26 fatalities and 175 injuries, along with substantial damage to civilian infrastructure and vehicles.Barda also faced three rocket and artillery attacks (October 5, 27, and 28), resulting in 29 deaths and 112 injuries, alongside further damage to infrastructure.Overall, Armenia's military aggression during the Second Karabakh War resulted in the deaths of 93 civilians, including 12 children and 27 women, and left 454 injured. Additionally, 12,292 properties, 288 vehicles, and 1,018 farms were damaged.

News.Az