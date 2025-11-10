Fourth New Zealand-West Indies T20 abandoned due to rain

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fourth Twenty20 international between New Zealand and the West Indies was washed out on Monday after less than seven overs of play due to persistent rain.

New Zealand remain 2-1 up in the series with the fifth and final match to be played in Dunedin on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The West Indies had reached 38-1 off 6.3 overs after being asked to bat when a second rain interruption brought the final halt to the contest at Nelson's Saxton Oval.

Alick Athanaze, who made 21, was the only wicket to fall when he attempted to loft a James Neesham delivery over mid-on only to miscue and be caught by Daryl Mitchell running back.

Fellow-opener Amir Jangoo was unbeaten on 12 and captain Shai Hope was not out on three.

New Zealand lost the opening match of the series at Auckland's Eden Park by seven runs but won game two at the same venue by three runs.

They won the third match in Nelson by nine runs on Sunday.

