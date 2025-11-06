West Indies opt to bowl first in second T20I against New Zealand at Eden Park

The West Indies have won the toss and elected to bowl in the second Twenty20 international against New Zealand at Eden Park on Thursday.

The visitors lead the five-match series 1–0 after securing a seven-wicket victory at the same venue on Wednesday. In that match, the West Indies posted 164-6 after being sent in to bat and successfully defended the total, despite a resilient half-century from New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner that brought his side within seven runs of victory, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

For the second T20I, New Zealand made one change, bringing in spinner Ish Sodhi in place of medium-pace all-rounder Jimmy Neesham. The West Indies have retained an unchanged lineup.

New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

West Indies: Shai Hope (captain), Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Ackeem Auguste, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales.

