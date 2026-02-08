France and Ukraine have agreed to jointly develop UAVs

France and Ukraine signed a memorandum of intent on the joint development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other defense technologies.

French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautran announced this on her page on the social network X, News.Az reports.

"I signed a memorandum of intent with my colleague, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, on the joint development and implementation of innovative defense solutions, particularly in the areas of drones and data processing," the minister said.

