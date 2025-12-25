Ukraine strikes Russia’s Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 25, Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia’s Rostov region using Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

The attack caused multiple explosions and a major fire at one of southern Russia’s largest oil refineries, which also supplies fuel directly to the Russian military, including diesel and aviation gasoline. The plant was put out of operation following the strike, though the full extent of the damage is still being assessed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ukraine’s General Staff stated that these operations aim to weaken Russia’s military and economic capabilities and pressure Moscow to end its armed aggression against Ukraine.

In addition to the Novoshakhtinsk refinery, long-range drones from Ukraine’s Security Service Alpha Special Operations Center targeted two other key oil and gas facilities in Temryuk and Orenburg. Tanks in Temryuk caught fire, and a gas processing plant in Orenburg was shut down, further disrupting Russian energy infrastructure.

This series of strikes highlights Ukraine’s continued focus on targeting facilities that directly support Russia’s military operations in the ongoing conflict.

