Christian Eriksen's health update after Denmark star collapses in friendly

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Christian Eriksen is in “good spirits” after being hospitalised following his collapse during Denmark’s friendly against Ukraine, the team’s doctor said, five years after he suffered a cardiac arrest at the European Championship, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The 34-year-old former Manchester United midfielder, who had a pacemaker fitted after collapsing in 2021, fell to the ground in the 64th minute of the match in Odense on Sunday.

Medical staff rushed onto the pitch while players from both teams formed a circle around him to shield the scene from cameras and spectators.

The referee subsequently called off the match, and Eriksen was taken to hospital after walking off the pitch with assistance from both teams.

Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen said Eriksen had been “briefly unconscious,” but added that “the pacemaker responded as it should.”

Boesen later provided a positive update, saying: “I spoke to Christian this morning, and he is doing well. He is with his family and in good spirits.”

He added that Eriksen is expected to be discharged soon and return home.

Boesen also said medical staff remain in regular contact with the Danish national team players and staff.

Eriksen has worn a pacemaker since his collapse during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland in 2021, which led to more than six months away from football.

Denmark captain Pierre-Emile Højbjerg praised the swift medical response provided during the incident.

"There was a throw-in and I walked calmly to the touchline. Then I turned around and I saw Christian collapse," he told Danish television station TV2.

"We know very well what that means and the reaction was extremely rapid and respectful."

Denmark coach Brian Riemer, who worked with Eriksen at Premier League side Brentford, said it had been "an extremely shocking experience for everyone, the staff, the players and the opponents".

He said: "He's someone who counts a lot for me. You're closer to certain players than others and he was one of the ones I got close to at Brentford."

Eriksen resumed his career at Brentford seven months after his collapse, having been forced to leave Inter Milan because of Italy's rules against playing with a pacemaker.

He went on to join Manchester United, where he won the FA Cup and League Cup, and now plays for Wolfsburg in Germany, where he has another year to run on his contract.

He also returned to international football, playing for Denmark at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and Euro 2024 in Germany.

Denmark have not qualified for the World Cup in North America, which starts next week.

Former Denmark striker Nicklas Bendtner said the latest incident had been "really awful" but was relieved Eriksen was conscious.

"The main thing is that he was able to walk off by himself because that makes you think he's doing OK given the circumstances," Bendtner told TV2.

"But these are terrible images that outweigh the rest of the evening.

"It's the second time it's happened and as a friend of Christian's, it's really awful."

News.Az