France discovers world’s largest hydrogen reserve, worth $92 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Scientists in France have made a groundbreaking discovery that could revolutionize clean energy production. Beneath the soil of Folschviller, in the Moselle region, researchers have uncovered an astonishing 46 million tons of natural hydrogen.

This unexpected find has the potential to reshape global energy strategies by providing a new source of carbon-free fuel, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The discovery was made by scientists from the GeoRessources laboratory and the CNRS while they were searching for methane. Instead, at a depth of 4,101 feet (1,250 meters), they found an enormous deposit of white hydrogen.

This form of hydrogen is naturally occurring and does not require industrial production, unlike green hydrogen, which is made using renewable energy, or gray hydrogen, which is derived from fossil fuels.

To put this discovery into perspective, the newly found deposit represents more than half of the world’s annual gray hydrogen production—but without the environmental costs. If extracted efficiently, this resource could provide a clean, low-cost energy solution that eliminates CO₂ emissions entirely. Media reports estimate the discovery’s value to be approximately $92 billion.

White hydrogen: A game-changer for clean energy

For years, the hydrogen industry has faced two major challenges: the high cost of producing green hydrogen and the pollution caused by gray hydrogen. White hydrogen offers a solution to both problems. Since it already exists underground, it does not require energy-intensive processes like electrolysis, nor does it rely on fossil fuels.

If similar hydrogen deposits exist elsewhere, this could signal the beginning of a major shift in energy production worldwide. Countries that previously depended on expensive hydrogen production technologies may suddenly find themselves with a natural supply of this clean fuel. Dr. Jacques Pironon, a scientist involved in the study, highlighted the importance of this discovery: “Our research suggests that natural hydrogen could be far more abundant than previously thought. If we can find efficient ways to extract and use it, we may have a powerful new tool in the fight against climate change.” This revelation could lead to an international race to locate and extract natural hydrogen reserves, potentially altering the global energy market and reducing reliance on traditional fossil fuels.

News.Az