France intends to increase budget for development of nuclear potential by 8%

The budget of the French military department for the development of the country's nuclear potential in 2025 will increase by 8% and reach €7 billion, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru The publication writes that France's total military budget for next year will grow by more than €3 billion to €50.5 billion (2% of GDP) despite a reduction in budget expenditures.The Minister of the Armed Forces of France Sebastien Lecornu emphasized that 2025 should be decisive in terms of rearmament of the French army - €10.6 billion (an increase of 16%) is allocated for this.Next year, the French army should receive, in particular, 14 Rafale fighters and 12 modernized Mirage 2000-D fighters. €16 billion will be allocated for the production of ammunition.At the same time, in France, the budget of the Ministry of Labor was reduced by €2.3 billion, 4 thousand teachers will be laid off, and funding for the regions will be cut, RIA Novosti reports.Previously, Chief of Staff of the Ground Forces General Pierre Schill stated that the French army is preparing for "the most difficult clashes" in order to defend state interests if necessary. He emphasized that the presence of combat-ready forces that can interact with allied troops is dictated by "strategic solidarity" with other European countries and NATO commitments.

