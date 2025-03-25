France hails Argentina as key partner in critical metals and economy

The French president praised Argentina as a key partner in critical metals and the future of the economy, following a conversation with his Argentine counterpart on Tuesday.

“Much more than a partner in key sectors such as critical metals, Argentina is a friend with whom we want to build the economy of tomorrow,” Emmanuel Macron wrote on X, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Macron said he and Javier Milei discussed Argentina’s economic situation

“The Argentine people can always count on France's support,” Macron added.

Milei expressed his “deep appreciation” for Macron’s support and “France’s commitment to the Argentine people.”

“We will continue to work together, as true friends, to meet the challenges and build common opportunities in key sectors for the future,” Milei added.

