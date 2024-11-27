France questions arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant

+ ↺ − 16 px

The day after it helped broker a ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, the French government on Wednesday said it believes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has immunity from an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in the Gaza Strip, News.az reports citing The Washington Times .

The ICC warrants against Mr. Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have emerged as a diplomatic stumbling block to the ceasefire deal and to possible negotiations down the line to end Israel’s still-raging war with Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza.The French Foreign Ministry said Paris will comply with its international obligations, including its own ICC membership, but noted that Israel isn’t a signatory to the 1998 Rome Statute that established the ICC and defines its governing framework.“A state cannot be required to act inconsistently with its obligations under international law with respect to the immunities of states not party to the ICC,” ministry officials said in a statement. “Such immunities apply to Prime Minister Netanyahu and other ministers concerned and will have to be taken into account should the ICC request of us their arrest and surrender.”Last week, the White House said the decision by the ICC to seek the arrest of Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Gallant was “outrageous” and vowed to “always stand with Israel against threats to its security.”But European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said countries that are party to the Rome Statute, which includes all EU members, are obligated to honor the ICC-issued arrest warrants.Amnesty International’s office in France called the government’s decision not to honor the ICC warrants “deeply problematic” and said it is counter to the government’s obligations.“Rather than inferring that ICC indictees may enjoy immunity, France should expressly confirm its acceptance of the unequivocal legal duty under the Rome Statute to carry out arrest warrants,” Anne Savinel-Barras, president of Amnesty International France, said, according to Le Monde.The French Foreign Ministry noted the “long-standing friendship” between Paris and Jerusalem and said both countries were “democracies committed to the rule of law and to the respect for a professional and independent justice system.”“France intends to continue working in close cooperation with Prime Minister Netanyahu and other Israeli authorities to achieve peace and security for all in the Middle East,” French officials said.

