France's highest court confirms Nicolas Sarkozy's corruption conviction

France's highest court upholds lower court ruling that former president Nicolas Sarkozy is guilty in corruption case, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Nicolas Sarkozy had appealed his 2021 conviction for corruption and influence peddling, which resulted in a three-year prison sentence. Under the original ruling, two years of the sentence were suspended, and Sarkozy was ordered to serve the remaining year under electronic monitoring rather than in prison.Patrice Spinosi, Nicolas Sarkozy's lawyer, told Reuters that Sarkozy plans to appeal the ruling to the European Court of Human Rights in an effort to challenge the decision.Spinosi stated that while Sarkozy will comply with the court's order to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet, he remains committed to pursuing all legal avenues to prove his innocence.

News.Az